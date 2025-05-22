30 Additional SPs Transferred in Telangana; New Postings Announced

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Telangana State government on Thursday issued transfer orders for 30 officers holding the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), assigning them to new postings across various departments and districts.

Major Transfers Across Departments

The reshuffle affected officers from multiple wings including operations, administration, traffic, intelligence, and law & order. The transfers are part of routine administrative procedures aimed at optimizing departmental efficiency and improving governance.

Key Officers and Their New Postings

Some of the notable transfers include:

B Kishan – Appointed as Addl SP – Operations and Crimes, Warangal

– Appointed as A Naresh Kumar – Posted as Addl SP – Administration, Bhupalpally

– Posted as S Jayaram – Appointed as Addl SP, Telangana State Government Integrated Call Centre (TGICCC)

– Appointed as Golla Ramesh – Posted as Addl SP – Administration, Nalgonda

– Posted as A Laxmi – Appointed as Addl DCP – Traffic, L. B. Nagar

– Appointed as V Raghu – Posted as Addl SP – Intelligence

– Posted as T Govardhan – Appointed as Addl DCP – Law & Order, Warangal

– Appointed as K Poornachandar – Assigned as Addl DCP, Shamshabad

– Assigned as M Sudershan – Posted as Addl DCP, CCS Hyderabad

– Posted as N Shyam Prasad Rao – Appointed as Addl SP – CID

Administrative Goal Behind the Move

Sources in the police department stated that the reshuffle aims to strengthen policing across various districts and improve operational efficiency in key areas such as traffic management, crime control, and public intelligence.

Further updates on the new roles and responsibilities of the transferred officers are expected in the coming days as they assume charge at their respective locations.