30 Additional SPs Transferred in Telangana; New Postings Announced
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Telangana State government on Thursday issued transfer orders for 30 officers holding the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), assigning them to new postings across various departments and districts.
Major Transfers Across Departments
The reshuffle affected officers from multiple wings including operations, administration, traffic, intelligence, and law & order. The transfers are part of routine administrative procedures aimed at optimizing departmental efficiency and improving governance.
Key Officers and Their New Postings
Some of the notable transfers include:
- B Kishan – Appointed as Addl SP – Operations and Crimes, Warangal
- A Naresh Kumar – Posted as Addl SP – Administration, Bhupalpally
- S Jayaram – Appointed as Addl SP, Telangana State Government Integrated Call Centre (TGICCC)
- Golla Ramesh – Posted as Addl SP – Administration, Nalgonda
- A Laxmi – Appointed as Addl DCP – Traffic, L. B. Nagar
- V Raghu – Posted as Addl SP – Intelligence
- T Govardhan – Appointed as Addl DCP – Law & Order, Warangal
- K Poornachandar – Assigned as Addl DCP, Shamshabad
- M Sudershan – Posted as Addl DCP, CCS Hyderabad
- N Shyam Prasad Rao – Appointed as Addl SP – CID
Administrative Goal Behind the Move
Sources in the police department stated that the reshuffle aims to strengthen policing across various districts and improve operational efficiency in key areas such as traffic management, crime control, and public intelligence.
Further updates on the new roles and responsibilities of the transferred officers are expected in the coming days as they assume charge at their respective locations.