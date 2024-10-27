Middle East

30 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza

At least 30 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli bombing of the town of Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip, media reported.

Abdul Wasi27 October 2024 - 09:19
Gaza: At least 30 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli bombing of the town of Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip, media reported.

The Israeli army shelled a residential square that includes at least five houses, and the victims included women and children, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said on Saturday.

Local residents told Xinhua that neither the Civil Defence nor the medical teams could reach the area, forcing the locals to transfer the casualties using donkey carts or on foot.

The Israeli army has not commented on this incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,924, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Saturday.

Source
IANS
Tags
Abdul Wasi27 October 2024 - 09:19

