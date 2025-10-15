300 Quintals of PDS Rice Seized in Karimnagar, Smuggling Racket Busted

Karimnagar: In a major crackdown on illegal rice smuggling, police in Dubbapalli village of Karimnagar district seized 300 quintals of ration rice that was being hoarded for transport to Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip-off, local police conducted a surprise raid and discovered huge quantities of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice stored unlawfully in a private warehouse. The rice, intended for distribution among low-income families, was reportedly being diverted for illegal sale across the state border.

During the operation, the police arrested one accused identified as Gangaram, who is believed to be the key person behind the smuggling network. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace others involved in the racket and to determine how the rice was procured.

Officials stated that strict action will be taken against those misusing government welfare supplies and warned that intensified inspections would continue across Karimnagar and surrounding areas to prevent further black-marketing of ration rice.