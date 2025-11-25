350th martyrdom day: CM Mann, Kejriwal pray for progress of Punjab

Anandpur Sahib: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday joined the “sangat” to pray for the progress of the state and prosperity of Punjabis.

Both the leaders took part in the ‘ardas’ performed after the ‘bhog’ of Sri Akhand Path Sahib to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur and legendary Sikh martyrs Bhai Mati Das-ji, Bhai Sati Dass-ji and Bhai Dayala-ji at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni here.

They joined the large congregation to express gratitude to the Guru and prayed for the welfare of all.

Both the leaders said that it was a matter of great honour for them to have the opportunity to serve during the events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister and Kejriwal said that Sikhism propagated the true model of socialism and secularism in the world.

They said that Guru Granth Sahib is a lighthouse of universal brotherhood, secularism and socialism for every human being.

Mann and Kejriwal said the Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular have inherited a glorious legacy of sacrifice and valour from the great Sikh Gurus, who taught them to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice.

The Chief Minister and Kejriwal said it was a bounden duty of the state government to preserve the rich cultural heritage for future generations till eternity.

They said that it was the ardent wish of millions and millions of people all across the globe that the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur must be observed on a scale and magnitude befitting the unsurpassed and unsurpassable grandeur of the master’s supreme sacrifice.

Both leaders said that, as per the expectations of millions and millions of people all over the world, the state government had made humble efforts to make the commemorative events an occasion of their lifetime, adding that the government and the people of Punjab consider themselves most fortunate to be a part of this glorious and sacred historical occasion.