Safiya Begum4 October 2024 - 16:43
37 killed, 151 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Ministry

Beirut: The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours reached 37 while injuries stood at 151, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The ministry said that nine people were killed and 24 others injured in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that two people were killed and 15 others injured in Mount Lebanon, while nine people were injured in the Baalbek Hermel governorate.

The ministry’s report noted that two people were killed and 14 others wounded in the Bekaa region, while 19 were killed and 52 injured in the Nabatieh governorate.

It added that five people were killed and 37 injured in the South governorate.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon, dubbed “Arrows of the North,” in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

Tags
