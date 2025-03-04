37 Lives at Risk! Bus Overturns on Highway While Avoiding Bike Collision

Latur, Maharashtra: A tragic road accident occurred on the Latur-Nanded Highway on Monday, leaving at least 37 passengers injured. A state transport bus overturned while attempting to avoid a collision with a bike that suddenly appeared in its path.

How the Accident Happened?

The bus, belonging to Ahmadpur Depot, was en route to Latur when the accident took place. A biker from the service road attempted to cross the highway but failed to notice the approaching bus.

To avoid hitting the biker, the bus driver swerved suddenly, losing control of the vehicle. As a result, the bus veered off the road and overturned.

Six Passengers in Critical Condition

Following the accident, local residents and emergency responders rushed to the scene. The injured passengers were immediately taken to nearby hospitals using ambulances and private vehicles. Reports indicate that six individuals are in critical condition.

Among the injured were several women and students traveling to their examination centers.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media. The footage has sparked debate among netizens, with many blaming both the biker and the bus driver for negligence. Some users criticized the reckless driving that put many innocent lives at risk.

Need for Stricter Road Safety Measures

Experts emphasize that strict adherence to traffic rules is essential to prevent such accidents. Lack of caution while driving and ignoring road safety regulations are leading causes of such mishaps. Authorities are urged to implement stricter traffic enforcement to prevent similar incidents in the future.