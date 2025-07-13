3rd Test: Pacers make new ball count again as India leave England in trouble at 98/4

London: A fiery spell of fast bowling from India’s pace unit rattled England early on Day 4 of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Lord’s. With the new ball doing wonders, India left England struggling at 98/4 in 25 overs, leveling the match dramatically after both teams scored 387 in their first innings.

Bumrah, Siraj, Akash Deep and Reddy Deliver in Unison

India’s fast bowlers made optimal use of the fresh pitch and the morning conditions. Jasprit Bumrah, though wicketless so far, was at his menacing best — generating extra bounce and troubling England’s top order. Mohammed Siraj was the standout with figures of 2-11, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep chipped in with one wicket each.

Early Wickets Trigger England’s Collapse

The day began with Bumrah nearly dismissing Zak Crawley, who edged one past the gully for four. But it was Siraj who drew first blood by dismissing Ben Duckett (13), who mistimed a pull straight to mid-on. Siraj’s intensity was on display as he gave Duckett a passionate send-off.

He followed it up by trapping Ollie Pope (4) in front with a deceptive wobble-seam delivery. Though the umpire initially gave it not out, India successfully overturned the decision using DRS, with replays confirming the ball was crashing into middle stump.

England Crumble Under Pressure

After Joe Root helped bring up England’s 50, Crawley (22) fell to Nitish Kumar Reddy, who got him to edge one straight to gully. Then came the turning point — Harry Brook (23), who briefly counterattacked with two fours and a six, attempted an extravagant sweep against Akash Deep but missed it entirely, losing his middle stump.

Root and Stokes Offer Resistance Before Lunch

Joe Root (17)* and Ben Stokes (2)* were at the crease as lunch was called. Though they managed to prevent further damage, England’s position remains fragile. With the pitch offering inconsistent bounce, India will aim to capitalize before the ball loses its hardness.

Brief Scores

England: 387 & 98/4 in 25 overs

(Harry Brook 23, Zak Crawley 22; Mohammed Siraj 2-11, Nitish Kumar Reddy 1-20)

India: 387 in 119.2 overs (KL Rahul 100; Chris Woakes 3-84)

England lead by 98 runs