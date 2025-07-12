3rd Test: Stokes runs out Pant for 74, Rahul unbeaten on 98 as India trail England by 139 runs

London: Despite a painful finger injury, Rishabh Pant fought valiantly for 74 runs before being dismissed via a direct hit by Ben Stokes at the stroke of lunch on Day Three of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord’s on Saturday.

India ended the session at 248/4 in 65.3 overs, trailing England by 139 runs. While KL Rahul held firm at one end and remained unbeaten on 98, the loss of Pant slightly dented India’s momentum after a 141-run partnership between the duo.

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Sadar Bazar Near Qutub Chowk; 15 Fire Engines Deployed

Rahul Anchors While Pant Goes Aggressive

Resuming at 145/3, Pant began Day Three in attacking fashion, flicking Jofra Archer’s first ball for four and later lofting him through the off-side. Despite nursing a left index finger injury, Pant kept scoring with controlled aggression.

Meanwhile, Rahul remained composed, respecting the good deliveries and picking boundaries when offered width — including a series of well-timed flicks and drives off Woakes and Carse.

Pant Reaches 17th Test Fifty Despite Pain

Even after receiving physio assistance from Kamlesh Jain, Pant reached his 17th Test fifty by hooking Ben Stokes for six over long-leg. England changed the ball after the drinks break, but it had little impact on India’s scoring rate.

Rahul executed a classical backfoot punch, while Pant lofted Shoaib Bashir for a straight six, continuing to dominate.

Stokes Strikes with a Moment of Brilliance

With England needing a breakthrough, Stokes brought himself into the attack, going around the wicket and targeting the batters with short balls. Though the Indian duo picked up boundaries off him, Pant was hit on the glove and required treatment again.

On the third ball of the 66th over, Pant tapped the ball into the off-side. A slight hesitation cost him dearly as Stokes swooped in from cover-point, picked the ball, and threw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end in one swift motion. Pant was caught short, leaving India with a bittersweet end to the session.

Lunch Scorecard and Match Summary

At lunch on Day Three: