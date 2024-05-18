Crime

4 arrested for raping girl in Palamu

Four persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

Medininagar: Four persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday morning in Ramgarh when the girl went to relieve herself, they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Medininagar) Manibhusan Prasad said the four accused were arrested on Friday and a court sent them to judicial custody.

Search is underway to nab two other accused, who are absconding, he added.

