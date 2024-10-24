Crime & Accidents

4 killed in road accident in Jharkhand

At least four persons died, and three others were injured after a four-wheeler overturned in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

Abdul Wasi24 October 2024 - 12:40
Medininagar: At least four persons died, and three others were injured after a four-wheeler overturned in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night near Urur forest under Manatu police station area, around 165 km from Ranchi.

 “The vehicle overturned, killing four persons and injuring three others. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital,” a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

PTI
