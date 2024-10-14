4 soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack on army base: Israel military

Deir Al-balah: (Gaza Strip): Israel’s military says four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base next to Binyamina city.

A military statement says the strike Sunday evening also severely injured seven soldiers.

It’s the deadliest Hezbollah strike since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago.

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah earlier claimed responsibility and called the attack retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut on Thursday that killed 22 people.

Hezbollah and Israel have traded fired almost daily in the year since the war in Gaza began, and fighting has escalated.