Hyderabad: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Choking on Peanuts

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident at Abdullapurmet on Monday, a four-year-old girl, identified as B Taanvika, tragically lost her life after choking on peanuts. The young victim resided with her parents at Laskerguda, a locality in the city’s suburbs.

Peanuts Bought from Vendor Lead to Choking

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Taanvika purchased peanuts from a local vendor. While eating them, she suddenly felt suffocated. Realizing the severity of the situation, her mother rushed her to a nearby hospital before transferring her to Niloufer Hospital in Nampally for further treatment.

Despite Efforts, Girl Passes Away at Niloufer Hospital

Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Taanvika succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Monday. According to Abdullapurmet Sub Inspector P Madhava, doctors informed the family that the peanuts had blocked the girl’s respiratory system, leading to her tragic death.

Case Registered in the Incident

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.