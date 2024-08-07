4-year-old girl killed after dog falls on her from 5th floor in Thane

Thane: A four-year-old girl walking with her mother died after a dog fell on her from the fifth floor of a building in Maharashtra’s Thane, police said on Wednesday.

The freak incident occurred around 4.30 pm on a narrow, busy lane in the Mumbra area, an official said.

The child suffered grievous injuries after the canine fell on her. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

A video of the dog falling on the girl has gone viral on social media. However, it is still unclear how the dog landed on the road – if it jumped or was thrown.

The official said police are trying to find out from the Thane Municipal Corporation if the owner had permission to keep a dog or if negligence on their part led to the incident.

The girl’s body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe is underway, said the official.

In her statement to the police, the girl’s mother said she did not suspect any foul play in her daughter’s death, the official added.