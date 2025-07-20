4-Year-Old Girl Raped, School Van Driver Held

Lucknow: A van driver employed by a private school was arrested in connection with the rape of a four-year-old girl, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Arif (25), the police said.

A case was registered on Friday against both the driver and the school manager, Sandeep Kumar, under several legal provisions, including Sections 65(2) (committing rape on a woman under 12 years of age), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, as well as the POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Indiranagar Police Station SHO Sunil Kumar Tiwari said that the driver owned the vehicle, which was affiliated with the school.

When asked about any action taken against the school administration, Tiwari mentioned that the child’s mother included in her complaint that she had informed the school authorities about the driver, but no action was taken in response.

He further noted that no staff from the school administration have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the driver has been remanded to jail, and further investigation is ongoing.