Hyderabad Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Marries 13-Year-Old Girl, Police Launch Investigation

A shocking case has come to light in Telangana, where a 13-year-old girl was reportedly married to a 40-year-old man, triggering widespread public outrage. A teacher at the school where the girl studies alerted the police, leading to the registration of a case. The police have filed charges against the man, his wife, and a priest who allegedly facilitated the marriage.

The incident took place in Nandigama, about 55 kilometers from Hyderabad. A video submitted to the police shows the 40-year-old man garlanding the minor girl, who is believed to be a student of Class 8. A woman, suspected to be the man’s wife, is also seen in the video standing beside them.

Child marriage is a serious crime in India, punishable under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Despite the law, child marriage still occurs in some parts of the country. Experts warn that such marriages not only rob children of their childhood but also expose them to risks of violence, exploitation, and abuse, and violate their rights to education, health, and protection.

States like Assam have made significant progress in fighting child marriage. According to a July 2024 report by India Child Protection, there has been an 81% reduction in child marriage cases across 20 districts in Assam between 2021–22 and 2023–24.