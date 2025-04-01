Hyderabad: 400 Acres at Kanche-Gachibowli is Government Land: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister for Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu has reaffirmed that the 400-acre land in Survey No. 25 at Kanche-Gachibowli belongs to the government.

BRS, BJP Accused of Misleading Public

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Sridhar Babu, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, criticized the BRS and BJP leaders for allegedly misleading people for political gains.

“Such actions are unacceptable. Political maneuvering that hinders the state’s progress is not in the best interest of the people,” he stated.

No Encroachment on Hyderabad Central University Land

The Minister clarified that the State government has not encroached upon any land belonging to Hyderabad Central University (HCU). He asserted that the university had never held legal ownership rights over any part of the disputed land.

“For years, students and staff have demanded a resolution to this issue. However, the BRS government ignored their concerns. Now, they are running a false propaganda campaign against us,” he remarked.

Government Assures Legal Ownership to HCU

Sridhar Babu informed that the State government recently held discussions with the university’s Vice-Chancellor and Registrar. In response to their request, the government is now taking steps to grant legal ownership rights to HCU in accordance with regulations.

Allegations of Environmental Damage Dismissed

The Minister dismissed claims that the government is destroying natural rock formations and water bodies, calling them baseless.

“Some individuals are spreading misinformation. We are following a well-defined action plan to safeguard the environment,” he assured.