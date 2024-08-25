42-year-old man held for raping 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar: Police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said.

Accused Rama Ganpat Bhoir, a resident of Tarapur, allegedly committed the crime on Saturday afternoon, he said.

Bhoir entered the girl’s home when she was alone and raped her. He fled from the spot after she raised an alarm.

After being informed by her about the sexual assault, the girl’s parents filed a police complaint, the official said.

Police have registered a case against Bhoir under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 64 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.