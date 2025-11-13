43 Candidates who received financial assistance under “Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya hastam” Selected for Civil Services Interviews

Results Reflect Telangana Government’s Vision to Strengthen State Representation in Civil Services

Singareni CSR Support Empowers Aspirants with ₹1 Lakh Each

Candidates Represent Multiple Districts: 12 from Rangareddy, 4 from Warangal, 4 from Medchal–Malkajgiri, 3 from Hyderabad, 3 from Nalgonda, and others from across Telangana.

Singareni Bhavan, November 12, 2025

The Telangana Government’s Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam Scheme, launched with the objective of increasing the State’s representation in the Civil Services and empowering aspirants from diverse backgrounds, has achieved remarkable success in its second year.

Out of the 202 candidates who received financial support under the scheme, 43 candidates have now qualified for the Civil Services Interviews, marking a significant milestone in the State’s efforts to nurture young administrative talent.

Under this initiative, the Government of Telangana, with support from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, extended ₹1 lakh each as financial assistance to all 202 candidates who cleared the prelims, helping them focus on the Mains examination without financial barriers. This support enabled 43 of them to progress to the final interview stage.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director Shri N. Balram stated that Singareni, as part of its CSR commitment, is proud to partner with the Government in implementing the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam Scheme. He expressed happiness over the achievements of the 43 aspirants and wished them success in securing top ranks in the Civil Services.

He further noted that in the previous year, 140 candidates who cleared the prelims received similar financial assistance, of whom 20 were selected for the interviews, and 7 ultimately succeeded in the Civil Services Examination.

This year’s selected candidates represent a broad spectrum of Telangana — with 12 from Rangareddy, 4 each from Warangal and Medchal–Malkajgiri, 3 each from Hyderabad and Nalgonda, 2 each from Medak, Jagitial, and Adilabad, and one each from several other districts.

Greetings from the Hon’ble Chief Minister and Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy and Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu congratulated the candidates, expressing that the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam Scheme has become a symbol of Telangana’s commitment to supporting aspirants from all sections of society.

They appreciated the fact that 43 candidates from diverse socio-economic backgrounds across the State benefited from the financial assistance and successfully qualified for the Mains. The leaders expressed confidence that these aspirants would excel in the final interviews and bring pride and recognition to Telangana.

They also announced that each of the 43 candidates will soon receive an additional ₹1 lakh financial grant, and mock interview sessions will be organized under the guidance of senior Civil Services officers.