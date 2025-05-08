430 flights cancelled, 27 airports to remain shut till May 10

New Delhi: In the aftermath of India’s successful execution of Operation Sindoor, approximately 430 domestic flights were cancelled on Thursday, accounting for nearly 3% of total scheduled flights across the country. A total of 27 airports will remain non-operational until May 10, as per the latest reports.

Airspace Over Western India and Pakistan Largely Cleared

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 indicated a sharp drop in civilian air traffic in airspace over Pakistan and the western corridor of India, stretching from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat.

“Airspace over Pakistan and the western shoulder of India was free of civilian air traffic as airlines shunned the sensitive zone,” the platform reported.

List of Affected Airports Across India

The airports impacted by the shutdown include:

Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Bhuntar, Shimla, Gaggal, Dharamsala, Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mundra, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Bhuj, Gwalior, and Hindon.

On Wednesday, more than 300 flights were cancelled and operations at 21 airports were suspended across northern and western India.

Airlines Respond With Refunds and Rescheduling Waivers

Air India:

Air India acknowledged high call volumes at its contact centers due to the disruption and announced customer-friendly measures:

Full refund for cancelled flights

for cancelled flights One-time waiver on rescheduling fees for flights impacted until May 10, 2025

on rescheduling fees for flights impacted until Special refund and rescheduling support for defence personnel flying on defence fares, valid for flights till May 31, 2025 and rescheduling up to June 30, 2025

“We are here to support you. We are also grateful to our military and defence personnel for their dedication,” Air India said in a post on X.

IndiGo:

IndiGo confirmed disruptions on its routes to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamsala.

“We are extending a full waiver on change and cancellation fees for travel to/from Srinagar until May 22, 2025, for bookings made on or before April 22, 2025,” said the airline on X.

SpiceJet:

SpiceJet suspended its operations to and from Dharamsala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar until further notice, urging passengers to stay updated through official channels.

Akasa Air:

While not listing specific routes, Akasa Air also issued a travel advisory, acknowledging the fluid situation and urging passengers to check for updates.