45 sustain eye injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least 45 people sustained eye injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and its outskirts on Thursday night.

Doctors at the government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital said that 45 people, mostly teenagers, had been brought to the hospital since last night.

While 34 of them sustained minor injuries, the remaining were brought to the hospital with critical wounds.

While some sustained injuries while bursting firecrackers, others were hit by the crackers lit close to them.

Some of those injured in different parts of the city and outskirts approached private hospitals for treatment.

Doctors have advised people to take all precautions while bursting crackers to protect themselves from injury.

Meanwhile, four fire accidents were reported in the state during Diwali celebrations. Three of the incidents occurred in Hyderabad. While there were no casualties, the accidents led to a huge loss of property.

A fire accident occurred in a flat at an apartment building in Himayatnagar in the heart of the city. The fire was triggered in the flat on the fourth floor by a burning Diya (earthen lamp). The inmates had gone out after locking the flat.

The residents of the apartments ran out in panic. Fire service personnel battled the fire for an hour with the help of three fire engines to douse the flames. An official said the flat was completely gutted in the incident.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a warehouse of electrical appliances on RP Road in Secunderabad when a firecracker fell on it. Three fire engines rushed to the spot to control the fire. A major tragedy was averted as there was no one in the warehouse.

A furniture shop in the Saroornagar area caught fire. Four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire. The shop was gutted in the incident. Police were investigating the cause of the fire.

In Jagtial town, a garments shop was gutted in a fire. Fire services personnel controlled the fire to prevent it from spreading to adjoining shops. The shop owner said owners of the surrounding shops were bursting crackers and one of the burning crackers fell in his shop, causing the fire.

Officials said that they were investigating all fire accidents. They promised action would be taken against those found guilty of negligence.