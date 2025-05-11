476 People from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Evacuated from Border Areas

New Delhi: A total of 476 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including students and professionals, have been safely evacuated from Jammu and Kashmir and other states bordering Pakistan, the respective state governments confirmed on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Evacuates 350, Sets Up Control Room

According to Andhra Pradesh officials, 350 individuals from the state, mostly students, have reached New Delhi. Of these, 100 arrived today from J&K and neighboring states.

“90 students have already left for their hometowns, while 260 remain under our care,” the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan stated. The Bhavan has also established a 24×7 control room in Delhi to assist citizens from the state stranded in high-risk areas.

Telangana Brings Back 126 People, Mostly Students

The Telangana government reported that 126 people, including 50 students from NIT Srinagar, faculty from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, and students from Lovely Professional University, have been received at Telangana Bhawan in Delhi.

Since midnight, 91 evacuees arrived, and 57 have already departed to their respective hometowns after receiving support from state authorities.

Free Facilities and Support for Evacuees

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bhavans are offering free food, accommodation, medical assistance, and transport to the evacuees. Officials confirmed that coordination efforts with district administrations and central agencies are ongoing to ensure the safety and comfort of those returning.

Ceasefire Agreement Follows Deadly Escalation

The evacuations come in the wake of severe hostilities between India and Pakistan, sparked by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Following days of military escalation, India and Pakistan reached a mutual ceasefire understanding on May 10, halting armed exchanges on land, sea, and air.