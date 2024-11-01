48 people with eye injuries related to firecrackers visit hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The state-run Sarojini Devi eye hospital here received 48 people who suffered eye injuries related to Diwali firecrackers, a hospital official said on Friday.

Of the 48, eight were admitted to the hospital. The other 40 people were prescribed medicines and told to come for follow-up treatment, hospital superintendent Modini Pandharpurkar told PTI Videos.

The eight admitted include three children and five adults. None of them suffered very serious injuries which may cause loss of vision.

The hospital is expecting more patients to visit the hospital as Diwali is likely to be celebrated during the weekend, she said, adding that the hospital is geared up to treat them.

She advised parents to supervise their children when they burst crackers and the youth not to indulge in heroics like bursting crackers in hand.