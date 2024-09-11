5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan: Pak Met Dept

Islamabad: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, on Wednesday, according to the country’s meteorological department.

The earthquake was felt in several parts of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as well as the federal capital.

It originated at 12:28 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and was recorded at magnitude 5.7 on the Richter’s scale, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The epicentre was situated near the Dera Ghazi Khan region in the southwestern part of the Punjab province at a depth of 10 kilometres, Geo News reported, citing the Met Department.

The United States Geological Survey however stated that the extent of the quake was recorded at magnitude 5.4, affecting India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, India’s National Center for Seismology said the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Pakistan at 12:58 pm.

In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 quake killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir.