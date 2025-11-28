₹5 Meals for All, Government Expands Affordable Food Scheme as New Indiramma Canteen Opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A new Indiramma Canteen was inaugurated at Sundarayya Park, Bagh Lingampally by Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday. The canteen aims to provide affordable meals to daily-wage workers, migrants, and individuals visiting the city for livelihood opportunities.

Top GHMC and Political Leaders Attend the Event

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the participation of several key leaders, including:

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy

MLA Mutha Gopal

Corporator Ravi Chari

Other senior officials and public representatives

Their presence highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening welfare initiatives in Hyderabad.

Indiramma Canteens to Provide Low-Cost Quality Meals

Speaking at the event, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the Telangana government is committed to supporting people who come to Hyderabad for work and essential activities.

He said that Indiramma Canteens will offer breakfast and lunch at just ₹5, ensuring quality food at an affordable price.

The newly inaugurated canteen at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram near Kawadiguda NTPC is part of the government’s plan to expand the network across the city.

Government to Identify More Locations for Expansion

Minister Prabhakar added that wherever there is a public need, the government will establish additional Indiramma Canteens. Requests from local citizens and public representatives will also be considered while selecting new locations.

A Major Support System for Workers in the City

The minister emphasized that these canteens will serve as an important support system for:

Migrant workers

Daily laborers

Low-income families

People visiting Hyderabad in search of employment

He noted that in a metropolitan city like Hyderabad, such facilities play a crucial role in supporting those struggling with basic needs.