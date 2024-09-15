Muslim World

5 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on school in Gaza

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes attacked the Shuhada' al-Zaytun school in the Al-Zaytun neighbourhood.

Gaza: At least five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced people southeast of Gaza City, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources on Saturday.

Medical sources said that the airstrike killed five Palestinians, including children and women, and left several others injured, who were then transported to hospital.

The Israeli military confirmed that its air force conducted a precise and intelligence-guided strike on a group operating within a “command and control complex” formerly used as the Shuhada’ al-Zaytun school in Gaza City.

The Israeli military statement said Hamas operatives used the complex to plan and execute operations against Israel.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and 250 others taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,182, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Saturday. UNI/XINHUA AKS

