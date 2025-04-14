Watch: Hubballi Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Abducted Raped and Killed; Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter

A shocking case of child abduction and murder has rocked the city of Hubballi, where a five-year-old girl was lured away from her home, allegedly assaulted, and killed by a migrant worker. The accused was later shot dead in a police encounter after attempting to flee from custody.

Crime Captured on CCTV

The disturbing chain of events began when the child, playing outside her house, was approached by a man who coaxed her into following him. CCTV footage, now central to the investigation, shows the suspect carrying the girl as they walk away from the residential area.

Police identified the accused as Ritesh Kumar, a 25-year-old labourer from Bihar. According to officials, he took the girl to a deserted shed, attempted to sexually assault her, and strangled her when she cried for help. Though alerted by the screams, local residents arrived too late to save the child. Ritesh had already fled the scene.

Arrest and Escape Attempt

Following an intense manhunt, Ritesh was arrested and booked under charges of murder, sexual assault under the POCSO Act, and assault on police officers. During interrogation, police say he confessed to the crime.

Hubballi Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said Ritesh was taken to his rented accommodation for identity verification. “He provided very little information and failed to produce any documents. While at the scene, he became aggressive and tried to escape,” the Commissioner told reporters.

Police Encounter and Death

As Ritesh attempted to flee, he allegedly hurled stones at the officers escorting him. A woman sub-inspector, Annapurna, first fired a warning shot. When he continued to run, police fired two more rounds — one hitting his leg, and another his back.

He was rushed to KIMS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A sub-inspector and two other police personnel were injured in the scuffle and are currently receiving treatment.

A Troubled Background

Investigations reveal that Ritesh had been residing in Hubballi for the past three months, working at construction sites and local eateries. He had reportedly left his hometown of Patna years ago and moved frequently in search of work. A police team has been dispatched to Bihar to collect more information about his background and criminal history.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with calls for increased child safety measures and stricter background checks on migrant workers.

If you’d like this article translated into Urdu, or formatted for publication (website, print, or social media), just let me know.