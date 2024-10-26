Middle East

50 killed in Sudan paramilitary attack: Non-governmental groups

More than 50 people were killed and over 200 injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in central Sudan, according to non-governmental groups.

Uma Devi26 October 2024 - 13:02
50 killed in Sudan paramilitary attack: Non-governmental groups
50 killed in Sudan paramilitary attack: Non-governmental groups

Khartoum: More than 50 people were killed and over 200 injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in central Sudan, according to non-governmental groups.

“On Friday morning, the RSF militia heavily shelled and bombarded Alseriha village of Al Kamlin locality,” said the resistance committee, a volunteer group in Wad Madani, the capital city of the Gezira state, Xinhua news agency reported.

“More than 53 citizens of Alseriha village were killed and over 200 others injured and some of them are in a critical condition,” it added.

Since dawn Friday, an RSF force stormed Alseriha village of Al Kamlin locality, north of Gezira State, set up its weapons and cannons on top of high buildings, and started shooting at unarmed citizens, said the Gezira Conference, a non-governmental group, in a statement.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the RSF’s “retaliatory campaigns” against the villages and cities of Gezira state in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said that the RSF is carrying out campaigns on tribal and regional bases, which amounts to genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Sudan has been ravaged by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023. According to a situation report issued by the Armed Conflict Location &amp; Event Data Project on October 14, the conflict has resulted in more than 24,850 deaths.

Tags
Uma Devi26 October 2024 - 13:02

Related Articles

Four IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq

Four IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq

26 October 2024 - 12:47
Israeli drone strike kills 3 journalists in southern Lebanon

Israeli drone strike kills 3 journalists in southern Lebanon

25 October 2024 - 15:40
Gaza faces risk of polio spreading if vaccination continues to delay: UN

Gaza faces risk of polio spreading if vaccination continues to delay: UN

25 October 2024 - 13:43
Iraqi militia claims 3 drone attacks on Israeli targets

Iraqi militia claims 3 drone attacks on Israeli targets

25 October 2024 - 09:50
Back to top button