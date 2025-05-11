Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces ₹50 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Martyred Soldier Murali Naik

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh for Mudavath Murali Naik, a brave soldier who was martyred during cross-border shelling in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The young soldier’s body was brought to his native village in Sri Sathyasai district on Saturday night.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute, Donates ₹25 Lakh Personally

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Murali Naik’s family on Sunday and offered heartfelt condolences. He paid floral tributes and announced a personal contribution of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family. “The sacrifice of Murali Naik will be remembered by generations,” Kalyan stated, expressing his deep sorrow.

Land, Job, and Full State Honours Promised

Pawan Kalyan also conveyed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s announcement of ₹50 lakh ex-gratia, five acres of agricultural land, and 300 square yards of residential land to Murali Naik’s family. He further added that a government job would be provided to one of the family members after Cabinet approval.

Ministers Join in Mourning and Honour the Soldier

IT Minister Nara Lokesh, along with other state ministers, also visited the village and paid respects to the martyred soldier. “The state bows in respect to Naik’s bravery. His service to the nation will not be forgotten,” Lokesh said while consoling Naik’s grieving parents.

Final Rites with Full State Honours

The Andhra Pradesh government confirmed that Murali Naik’s funeral will be held with full state honours, acknowledging his supreme sacrifice for the nation.

