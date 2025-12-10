500 Grams of Alprazolam Seized in Telangana, Eagle Force Arrests Two, Launches Hunt for Main Supplier

Munsif News 24×7: In a major anti-drug operation, the EAGLE Force – Regional Narcotics Control Cell (RNCC), Nizamabad apprehended two individuals and seized 500 grams of banned Alprazolam from Armoor town in Nizamabad district. The crackdown is part of the state’s intensified efforts to combat the illegal circulation of psychotropic substances.

According to officials, the RNCC team had been conducting week-long surveillance in Armoor following reliable intelligence inputs about the movement of Alprazolam in the area.

How the Operation Unfolded

The RNCC Nizamabad team tracked the movements of a suspect, leading to the arrest of two individuals at a toddy shop in Armoor:

Accused Arrested

Ravutla Ramagoud @ Praneeth Goud (34) – Real estate

– Real estate Mosampally Ashok Goud (46) – Toddy business

Upon questioning, the accused confessed and led the force to the residence of Ravutla Prashant Goud, where 500 grams of Alprazolam was recovered.

However, main accused Ravutla Prashant Goud (40) managed to flee before the raid. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him at the earliest.

The seized contraband and the two arrested persons were handed over to the SHO, Armoor Town for further legal action.

Details of Accused Individuals

1. Ravutla Ramagoud @ Praneeth Goud (Arrested)

Occupation: Real Estate

Resident: Armoor town, Nizamabad Commissionerate

2. Mosampally Ashok Goud (Arrested)

Occupation: Toddy Business

Resident: Armoor town, Nizamabad Commissionerate

3. Ravutla Prashant Goud (Absconding)

Occupation: Toddy Business

Resident: Mahalakshmi Colony, Armoor town, Nizamabad Commissionerate

Eagle Force Issues Public Appeal to Combat Drug Menace

The EAGLE Force, Telangana urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any illegal activities involving Alprazolam or other narcotic and psychotropic substances. Officials warned that such drugs pose a severe threat to public health and also support organized criminal networks.

The force emphasized that public cooperation is crucial to building a safer and drug-free Telangana.

Report Drug-Related Information

📞 Toll-Free: 1908

1908 💬 WhatsApp: 87126 71111

87126 71111 📧 Email: [email protected]

“Let us join hands to build a Drug-Free Telangana.”