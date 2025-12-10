500 Grams of Alprazolam Seized in Telangana, Eagle Force Arrests Two, Launches Hunt for Main Supplier
Alprazolam Seizure Telangana: Eagle Force RNCC Nizamabad seized 500 grams of banned Alprazolam and arrested two accused in Armoor town, while the main accused remains absconding. Full details here.
Munsif News 24×7: In a major anti-drug operation, the EAGLE Force – Regional Narcotics Control Cell (RNCC), Nizamabad apprehended two individuals and seized 500 grams of banned Alprazolam from Armoor town in Nizamabad district. The crackdown is part of the state’s intensified efforts to combat the illegal circulation of psychotropic substances.
According to officials, the RNCC team had been conducting week-long surveillance in Armoor following reliable intelligence inputs about the movement of Alprazolam in the area.
How the Operation Unfolded
The RNCC Nizamabad team tracked the movements of a suspect, leading to the arrest of two individuals at a toddy shop in Armoor:
Accused Arrested
- Ravutla Ramagoud @ Praneeth Goud (34) – Real estate
- Mosampally Ashok Goud (46) – Toddy business
Upon questioning, the accused confessed and led the force to the residence of Ravutla Prashant Goud, where 500 grams of Alprazolam was recovered.
However, main accused Ravutla Prashant Goud (40) managed to flee before the raid. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him at the earliest.
The seized contraband and the two arrested persons were handed over to the SHO, Armoor Town for further legal action.
Details of Accused Individuals
1. Ravutla Ramagoud @ Praneeth Goud (Arrested)
Occupation: Real Estate
Resident: Armoor town, Nizamabad Commissionerate
2. Mosampally Ashok Goud (Arrested)
Occupation: Toddy Business
Resident: Armoor town, Nizamabad Commissionerate
3. Ravutla Prashant Goud (Absconding)
Occupation: Toddy Business
Resident: Mahalakshmi Colony, Armoor town, Nizamabad Commissionerate
Eagle Force Issues Public Appeal to Combat Drug Menace
The EAGLE Force, Telangana urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any illegal activities involving Alprazolam or other narcotic and psychotropic substances. Officials warned that such drugs pose a severe threat to public health and also support organized criminal networks.
The force emphasized that public cooperation is crucial to building a safer and drug-free Telangana.
Report Drug-Related Information
- 📞 Toll-Free: 1908
- 💬 WhatsApp: 87126 71111
- 📧 Email: [email protected]
“Let us join hands to build a Drug-Free Telangana.”