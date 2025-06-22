50,000 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor: A Silent Massacre”

Hyderabad: For many habitual drinkers, missing even a single drink can feel like losing control over life. They often describe the sensation as a parched tongue, an anxious mind, and an irresistible pull toward alcohol. In extreme cases, the absence of alcohol leads to severe withdrawal symptoms—trembling, shivering, and even blackouts.

A Look Back: When Alcohol Was Outlawed in the U.S.

Between 1920 and 1933, the United States imposed a nationwide prohibition on alcohol in an attempt to curb excessive drinking and its societal impact. However, this well-intentioned move had devastating consequences. To discourage illegal consumption, industrial alcohol was intentionally poisoned—a decision that reportedly led to the deaths of nearly 50,000 people.

Alcohol Poisoning Tragedy: A Viral Story from History

Social media users have recently circulated a chilling story highlighting this dark chapter in American history. It speaks of cities overrun with corpses, victims of toxic alcohol consumption during the prohibition era. These tragedies serve as a grim reminder of how misguided policies can backfire when addiction is not addressed with compassion and care.

Modern Times, Deadly Numbers: Alcohol-Related Deaths Soaring

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 170,000 deaths are reported annually in the United States alone due to excessive alcohol consumption. This number has surged significantly post the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 70% increase in alcohol-related deaths recorded over the past decade.

The Road Ahead: Understanding the Human Cost of Addiction

Alcoholism isn’t just a bad habit—it’s a chronic disease with deep psychological and physiological impacts. Without proper intervention, it leads to mental health deterioration, physical ailments, and in many cases, untimely death. Governments and health institutions worldwide must focus not only on regulation but also on rehabilitation and awareness programs to fight this growing epidemic