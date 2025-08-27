Telangana

504 Rescued from Floodwaters in Kamareddy & Medak, Hundreds of Students Saved

Among them were 350 students staying at the SC Women’s Degree College hostel in Medak and 80 students staying at the SC & ST Welfare Hostel in Ramaimpet town.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 August 2025 - 18:06
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Disaster Response Force and Fire Department on Wednesday rescued 504 people stranded in floodwaters in Kamareddy and Medak districts. Among them were 350 students staying at the SC Women’s Degree College hostel in Medak and 80 students staying at the SC & ST Welfare Hostel in Ramaimpet town.

According to fire department officials, the State Disaster Response Force rescued 9 people stranded in the Kalyan Project backwaters at Anna Sagar village in Yella Reddypet mandal, Kamareddy district. The Bhanswara Fire Station staff safely rescued 5 people from Gunkol village in Mohammad Nagar mandal. Similarly, the Kamareddy Fire Station staff evacuated 50 people from GR Colony.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ramaimpet Fire Station in Medak district safely rescued 10 people from BC Colony, Ramaimpet town.

The administration has appealed to the public to avoid entering floodwaters and drains, and to take all necessary precautionary measures.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
