504 Rescued from Floodwaters in Kamareddy & Medak, Hundreds of Students Saved

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Disaster Response Force and Fire Department on Wednesday rescued 504 people stranded in floodwaters in Kamareddy and Medak districts. Among them were 350 students staying at the SC Women’s Degree College hostel in Medak and 80 students staying at the SC & ST Welfare Hostel in Ramaimpet town.

According to fire department officials, the State Disaster Response Force rescued 9 people stranded in the Kalyan Project backwaters at Anna Sagar village in Yella Reddypet mandal, Kamareddy district. The Bhanswara Fire Station staff safely rescued 5 people from Gunkol village in Mohammad Nagar mandal. Similarly, the Kamareddy Fire Station staff evacuated 50 people from GR Colony.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ramaimpet Fire Station in Medak district safely rescued 10 people from BC Colony, Ramaimpet town.

The administration has appealed to the public to avoid entering floodwaters and drains, and to take all necessary precautionary measures.