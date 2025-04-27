509 Pakistani Nationals Exit India Through Attari as Short-Term Visa Deadline Ends

New Delhi: A total of 509 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, left India through the Attari-Wagah border crossing over the past three days, following the government’s deadline for short-term visa holders to exit the country. The move comes after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Movement Across Attari-Wagah Border

Officials reported that 237 Pakistani nationals, including diplomats, departed on Sunday alone, while 81 left on April 26 and 191 on April 25. Simultaneously, 745 Indians, including 14 diplomats and officials, returned from Pakistan via the same international border crossing located in Punjab.

Government Crackdown After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The ‘Leave India’ notices were issued after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, attributed to Pakistan-linked terrorists. India also expelled three Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors of Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, along with five support staff, and recalled its own defence attaché from Islamabad.

Visa Categories Affected and Deadlines

The directive affected holders of 12 types of short-term visas, including business, student, journalist, tourist, and pilgrim visas. Holders of SAARC visas faced an April 26 deadline, while those on medical visas have until April 29 to exit. Those with long-term or diplomatic visas were exempted.

Emotional Scenes at the Border

At the Attari border, many Pakistani nationals hurried to cross back home, while Indian relatives came to bid emotional farewells. In one case, Sarita, a Pakistani national married to an Indian citizen, broke down in tears as authorities prevented her Indian mother from crossing over.

States Report Compliance

Across India, states reported that Pakistani nationals had complied with the exit orders:

Maharashtra: Over 1,000 Pakistanis on short-term visas were asked to leave; most residents were on long-term visas.

Bihar: All Pakistani visitors had exited before the deadline.

Telangana: Of the 208 Pakistanis, only a small number on short-term visas remained until the weekend.

Kerala: Five on tourist or medical visas left; 99 others on long-term visas stayed.

Five on tourist or medical visas left; 99 others on long-term visas stayed. Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh: All Pakistani nationals with revoked visas either left or were in the process of leaving.

Centre Issues Strict Orders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally contacted state Chief Ministers, emphasizing strict compliance. The Union Home Secretary also held a video conference with state Chief Secretaries to monitor the implementation.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise

The relations between India and Pakistan, already strained, worsened following the terror attack. India’s strong retaliatory steps, including mass visa cancellations, were met with tit-for-tat measures by Islamabad.