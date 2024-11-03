513 motorists caught for drunk driving in Telangana’s Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Cyberabad Traffic Police have apprehended 513 motorists for drunk driving in a major drive conducted over the weekend.

The cases were detected during the drive conducted from 2 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Those caught include 425 two-wheeler drivers, 24 three-wheeler drivers, 60 four-wheeler drivers, and 4 heavy vehicle drivers. Notably, 64 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

The police said all apprehended individuals will be presented before the court.

Anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident that leads to loss of life will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine.

Meanwhile, bike racing and dangerous stunts by youth on roads in Hyderabad is creating nuisance and triggering panic among people.

Dozens of bikers are seen performing stunts at various locations under the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates.

The youth were also seen performing dangerous stunts on their bikes with firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

Senior IPS officer and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar on Sunday highlighted the menace in his post on the social media platform ‘X’.

“This is a perverse pleasure during the festival of Diwali. Where is society going? Diwali is a day of joy and excitement as well as spiritual importance. How reasonable is it to behave in such a silly manner on a festival,” he wrote.

Sajjanar posted videos of the stunts, which were performed in the Knowledge City in the information technology hub.

Many youths were performing dangerous stunts on the roads near T-Hub, Knowledge City, Gachibowli, Rajendranagar and on the city outskirts.

The police seized 40 motorbikes used in the stunts during the last couple of days. A video of an autorickshaw driver doing a stunt by driving the vehicle on two wheels also went viral on social media.

Though police have been warning the youths indulging in stunts and also conducting special drives, this has not helped in curbing the menace.