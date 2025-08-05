51st Junior National Swimming Championship 2025: Telangana Swimmers Shine in Backstroke Events
Ahmedabad: The 51st Junior National Swimming Championship 2025, held in Ahmedabad from August 3 to 7, witnessed some spectacular performances from young swimmers across the country. Telangana swimmers Suhas Preetham Mylari and Sri Nithya Sagi made their mark by clinching medals in the 100-meter backstroke events in Group 1.
Boys Group 1: Suhas Preetham Wins Bronze
In the Boys Group 1 – 100 Meter Backstroke, Suhas Preetham Mylari of Telangana secured the bronze medal with an impressive timing of 58.37 seconds.
- Gold: Kanish Chakraborty (Bengal) – 57.40 sec
- Silver: Krishna Jain (Haryana) – 57.66 sec
- Bronze: Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) – 58.37 sec
This performance highlights Suhas Preetham’s consistency and potential as a rising backstroke swimmer at the national level.
Girls Group 1: Nithya Sagi Clinches Silver
Telangana’s Sri Nithya Sagi delivered a remarkable performance in the Girls Group 1 – 100 Meter Backstroke, winning the silver medal with a timing of 1:06.13 seconds.
- Gold: Tanishi Gupta (Karnataka) – 1:05.31 sec
- Silver: Sri Nithya Sagi (Telangana) – 1:06.13 sec
- Bronze: Vihitha Nayana Loganath (Karnataka) – 1:06.36 sec
The close finish in the girls’ category showcased the high level of competition, with Karnataka dominating the top positions.
Telangana Swimmers Continue to Impress Nationally
The success of Suhas Preetham Mylari and Sri Nithya Sagi has added to Telangana’s growing reputation in Indian swimming. Their podium finishes at the 51st Junior National Swimming Championship underline the state’s progress in nurturing young aquatic talent.