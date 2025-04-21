Hyderabad: Fake Plot Numbers, Blocked Roads: 52 Shocking Complaints Hit HYDRAA in a Day!

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has issued a strong warning to those causing obstructions on public roads or illegally occupying land meant for public use. He stated that if such encroachments are not cleared immediately, the authorities themselves will take action to remove them.

52 Complaints Received on Monday

A total of 52 complaints were submitted to HYDRAA’s Prajavani (public grievance platform) on Monday. Most of them involved illegal roadblocks, unauthorized constructions in layouts, and encroachment of land intended for public services.

Roads Must Be Kept Clear

Commissioner Ranganath stressed that no road under the ORR limits should be blocked or encroached upon. He assured that HYDRAA will ensure smooth traffic and public access by removing all such obstacles.

Protecting Land for Public Use

He advised citizens and developers to avoid obstructing areas meant for parks, schools, libraries, community halls, and health centers. Any encroachment will be removed and the land restored for its original public purpose.

False Land Markings a Rising Issue

Several complaints mentioned that plots were being marked with fake “Bye Numbers” in an attempt to grab government land or land allocated for public utilities. Commissioner Ranganath warned strict action against such practices.

Walls Built Across Roads

Citizens reported cases where walls were being constructed across roads, disrupting movement. HYDRAA is now actively investigating these complaints and will take necessary measures to restore road access.

Commissioner Orders Immediate Inquiry

HYDRAA officials have been directed to immediately investigate and clear any encroachments on roads and government land. The commissioner insisted that there must be zero tolerance for illegal occupation.

FTL Lake Zone Confusion to be Resolved

Residents also raised concerns over being denied construction permits under FTL (Full Tank Level) regulations for lakes. Commissioner Ranganath stated that the FTL verification process will soon be completed, bringing clarity and relief to affected property owners.

HYDRAA remains committed to safeguarding public infrastructure and ensuring land meant for the community is used appropriately.