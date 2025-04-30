54th KVS Regional Sports Meet 2025-26 Concludes Successfully at Golconda

Hyderabad:The 54th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Hyderabad Regional Sports Meet for the academic year 2025-26, hosted by KV No.1 and KV No.2 Golconda, concluded successfully on Tuesday. The multi-day athletic event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across the region, promoting sportsmanship and healthy competition.

Closing Ceremony Highlights

The closing ceremony began at 10:00 AM with the assembly of participants, followed by the arrival of the distinguished chief guests—Sub Satish Joshi, Arjuna Awardee, and Sub Manjit Singh, Dhyanchand Awardee. The Principal of KV No.2 Golconda welcomed the gathering, and the chief guests inspired the students with their addresses.

A highlight of the event was the prize distribution ceremony, where winners were felicitated by the chief guests. The sports meet was then officially declared closed, followed by a vote of thanks and the rendition of the national anthem.

Event Overview

The meet was conducted with great enthusiasm and meticulous organization. Participants demonstrated excellent athletic skills and team spirit, making the event a grand success. The hosts ensured a smooth experience for athletes, officials, and spectators alike.

Results: Notable Performances in 400m Races

Under-14 Girls: Yashvi Kishore – KV Bolarum Samba Sanvi – KV No.2 Golconda Edigar Rishita – KV Kadapa

Under-17 Girls: Ch. Saujanya – KV Vizianagaram K. Lasyasree – KV Bowenpally D. Thorani – KV TNS Kalinga



Conclusion

The 54th KVS Regional Sports Meet stood as a celebration of youth, fitness, and unity. The successful conduct of the event reinforced the importance of sports in education and left a lasting impact on all who participated.