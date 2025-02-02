5th T20I: England Elect to Bowl as India Bring in Mohammed Shami for Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the fifth and final T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The match is of little consequence in terms of the series outcome, as India has already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead after winning the fourth T20I in Pune.

Team Changes for the Final T20I

Both teams made one change each from their squads in the previous match. India brought in fast bowler Mohammed Shami in place of Arshdeep Singh, while England included pacer Mark Wood in place of Saqib Mahmood, who had impressed with a triple-wicket maiden in the fourth match.

India Leads the Series

India sealed the series after winning the fourth T20I by 15 runs in Pune, taking an unbeatable 3-1 lead. The series started with India winning the first two matches by seven wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and by two wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. England bounced back with a 26-run victory in Rajkot before India clinched the series in Pune.

Playing XIs for the 5th T20I:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.