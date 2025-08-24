5th Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament Concludes with Thrilling Finals

Hyderabad: – The 5th Table Tennis for Life – Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2025, organized by Former Table Tennis Players under the auspices of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), concluded on Sunday at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad, with exciting finals across all categories.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests including A. Narsimha Reddy, Chairman of the Bar Council of Telangana (Chief Guest); Shri Narsimha Rao, Founder of AWA (Guest of Honour); Shri P. Prakash Raju, Mentor, TSTTA; Shri K.K. Maheswari, President, TSTTA; Shri P. Nagender Reddy, General Secretary, TSTTA, along with other dignitaries. The guests felicitated the winners and encouraged young talents.

Final Day Results

Under-13 Boys (Final):

Virat Sagar (SPARS) defeated Srisai Shiva Advik (SPARS) 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8)

Under-13 Girls (Final):

B.V. Mahima Krishna (AWA) defeated D. Avanthika (SPARS) 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-8)

Under-15 Girls (Final):

S. Gayathri Krishna (GSM) defeated G. Vyshnavi (AWA) 3-1 (11-5, 5-11, 11-5, 11-9)

Under-15 Boys (Final):

Yashvasin (AWA) defeated B. Harshith Reddy (SGUTTA) 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-8)

Under-17 Girls (Final):

Aniyah Anand S (LFHSA) defeated P. Jalani (GSM) 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 13-11)

Under-17 Boys (Final):

Yashvasin (AWA) defeated P. Sree Anish (GSM) 3-1 (10-12, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4)

Under-19 Girls (Final):

H.S. Nikhitha (GSM) defeated K. Shreshta Reddy (GSM) 4-1 (11-6, 6-11, 11-2, 11-9, 11-9)

Under-19 Boys (Final):

Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) defeated Dharma Teja (LFHSA) 4-3 (11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 11-13, 14-12, 7-11, 11-9)

Women’s Singles (Final):

Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) defeated Devi Sree (GSM) 4-1 (11-3, 11-9, 14-16, 11-5, 11-2)

Men’s Singles (Final):

Mohammed Ali (SGUTTA) defeated K. Tarun Kedharnath (GSM) 4-3 (11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 7-11, 13-15, 11-4)

The tournament highlighted the growing popularity of table tennis in Telangana, with several matches keeping the audience on edge until the last point. The winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates, marking a successful conclusion to the state-level championship.