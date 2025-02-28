6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal: Tremors Felt in India and Neighboring Regions

Kathmandu: A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in the early hours of Friday, sending tremors across several regions in India, including Siliguri, Patna, Bihar, and Darjeeling.

The quake, which shook homes and startled residents, has once again raised concerns over Nepal’s seismic vulnerability.

Epicenter and Impact of the Earthquake

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC), the epicenter of the earthquake was Bhairavkunda, Sindhupalchowk district, approximately 65 km east of Kathmandu. The tremor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. local time, causing panic in central and eastern Nepal.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage, authorities and local agencies are conducting thorough assessments to determine the full extent of the impact.

Tremors Felt in India and Tibet

The earthquake’s shockwaves were not confined to Nepal. Residents in the bordering regions of India and Tibet reported experiencing strong tremors. In Patna, Sikkim, and Darjeeling, social media posts captured the eerie moments when ceiling fans, furniture, and buildings visibly shook.

The tremors led to heightened alertness across the Indo-Nepal border, with disaster response agencies urging residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

A Second Earthquake Recorded in Pakistan

On the same morning, Pakistan experienced another earthquake of 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The tremor, with its epicenter in Pakistan, struck around 5:14 a.m., although it was unrelated to the Nepal quake.

Why Nepal is Prone to Frequent Earthquakes

Nepal sits in one of the world’s most seismically active zones, classified under Seismic Zones IV and V. The region experiences frequent earthquakes due to the continuous collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

The Indian plate moves northward at a rate of 5 cm per year , exerting pressure on the Himalayan fault lines .

, exerting pressure on the . This movement results in the gradual uplift of the Himalayan mountain range but also builds massive underground stress .

but also builds . When this stress surpasses the strength of the underlying rocks, it is released in the form of an earthquake.

Geological Factors Increasing Nepal’s Risk

Nepal’s topography and geological composition make it highly susceptible to earthquakes and landslides:

Young and unstable rock formations amplify seismic waves, making tremors more intense.

amplify seismic waves, making tremors more intense. High population density in cities like Kathmandu increases the likelihood of casualties and infrastructure damage .

increases the likelihood of . Unregulated urban construction practices further exacerbate the risk, as many buildings fail to meet modern earthquake-resistant standards.

Nepal’s Earthquake History: Remembering the 2015 Disaster

Nepal has faced catastrophic earthquakes in the past, the most devastating being the 2015 Gorkha earthquake:

Measured at 7.8 magnitude .

. Over 9,000 people lost their lives .

. More than a million buildings were either damaged or completely destroyed .

were either . Economic losses ran into billions of dollars.

Given this history, even moderate earthquakes like the 6.1 magnitude tremor on Friday trigger widespread concern regarding aftershocks and long-term structural vulnerabilities.

Authorities Advise Caution and Preparedness

As aftershocks are common following major seismic events, Nepal’s disaster response teams have urged residents to:

Stay outdoors in open spaces when tremors occur.

when tremors occur. Avoid standing near damaged buildings or power lines .

. Keep emergency kits, flashlights, and first aid supplies handy .

. Follow government-issued safety guidelines.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) continues to monitor the situation closely, with updates expected as damage assessments progress.

Conflicting Seismic Readings

Different seismic monitoring agencies have reported slight variations in the earthquake’s magnitude:

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC) of Nepal recorded it as 6.1 magnitude .

recorded it as . The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) measured it at 5.6 magnitude, with a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

While these variations are not uncommon in seismic readings, they do highlight the complexity of earthquake monitoring and measurement techniques.

Final Thoughts: The Importance of Earthquake Preparedness

This recent earthquake serves as a stark reminder of Nepal’s vulnerability to seismic activity. With its geographical location, tectonic movements, and urban density, the country remains at high risk of future earthquakes. Strengthening infrastructure resilience, enforcing building codes, and enhancing public awareness are critical in mitigating potential disasters.

As Nepal assesses the impact of this latest earthquake, authorities continue to emphasize the need for preparedness and international cooperation to minimize future risks.

Stay tuned for further updates on earthquake damage reports, aftershock warnings, and safety measures in Nepal and neighboring regions.