6 injured as blast hits polio vaccination team in NW Pakistan

Islamabad: A bomb blast hit a vehicle carrying polio workers and policemen in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving at least six people injured, police said on Monday.

According to the police in the area, an explosive device planted along the road by miscreants went off as the vehicle passed through the Wana area of South Waziristan district, injuring three polio workers and three policemen.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital in the city, where several of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday kicked off a special nationwide anti-polio campaign as part of efforts to completely eradicate polio from the South Asian country.