6 Killed, 28 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Southern and Eastern Lebanon

Beirut: At least six people have been killed, and 28 others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting eastern and southern Lebanon, according to health authorities in Lebanon. The attacks have intensified tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, with Israel conducting multiple airstrikes in response to rocket fire from Lebanon into northern Israel earlier on Saturday.

Airstrikes Target Southern Lebanon

The Israeli airstrikes on Saturday evening hit the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, as well as several surrounding valleys and villages. Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre reported six deaths and 22 injuries in these areas. Additionally, six more people were injured in airstrikes on eastern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that the airstrikes targeted Hezbollah command centres, militant infrastructure, rocket launchers, and a weapons storage facility. The IDF stated that it would “continue to strike as required to protect Israeli civilians.”

IDF Launches Second Wave of Strikes

The IDF’s second wave of airstrikes follows an earlier round of attacks on Saturday, which focused on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military stated that it had carried out 15 airstrikes by Saturday evening. The IDF’s actions are said to be a response to rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel earlier in the day.

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and came after the rockets fired from Lebanon targeted the northern Israeli town of Metula. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in Israel.

Destruction and Casualties in Southern Lebanon

The first wave of Israeli airstrikes, launched earlier on Saturday, hit southern Lebanon, including the villages of Touline, Kfar Melki, Mleeta, and the Wadi al-Hujeir valley. A residential building in Touline was destroyed, leaving one person dead and three others injured. The strikes, according to the Israeli military, were aimed at Hezbollah’s infrastructure in Lebanon.

Diplomatic Efforts to Prevent Escalation

In response to the escalating violence, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji engaged in talks with regional foreign ministers and officials to call for pressure on Israel to halt its offensive. Rajji urged for a de-escalation of the situation, emphasizing the need to contain the crisis along Lebanon’s southern border.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed alarm over the violence, urging all parties to refrain from actions that could escalate the conflict. UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti warned that further escalation could have “severe consequences” and confirmed that peacekeepers were maintaining patrols to help de-escalate tensions.

Ongoing Tensions and Ceasefire Concerns

The recent exchange of airstrikes comes amid ongoing tensions related to a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US and France in November 2024, which aimed to halt more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The ceasefire included an Israeli withdrawal from disputed Lebanese territory, but Israeli forces have continued to occupy five border posts beyond the agreed February 18 deadline, further fueling tensions.

As the situation remains volatile, the international community continues to call for an immediate halt to the violence and diplomatic efforts to restore peace in the region.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.