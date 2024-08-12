6 killed in bus-car collision in Pakistan’s Punjab

Islamabad: At least six people were killed and another suffered injury on Sunday in a collision between a car and a bus in Bhakkar district of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, the rescue service reported.

The accident took place in the evening on Jhang road in Mankera area of the district when the two vehicles coming from the opposite direction collided while going through a crossing, resulting in the deaths of six people who were aboard the car.

Rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital.

The deceased included three children, and the injured one was a woman who suffered a head injury.