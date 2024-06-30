6-year-old boy killed as portion of terrace collapses

New Delhi: A six-year-old boy was killed when a portion of the terrace of an old building collapsed in the Harsh Vihar area of the national capital on Sunday, police said.

The child was playing on the terrace when the incident occurred in the evening. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

A case has been registered against the owner of the building, Ramji Lal, who is absconding, they said.

“At around 5 pm, we received a call regarding a building collapse in the Pratap Nagar area. The caller, Santosh Kumar, told police that his son had died,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

“The boy was playing on the terrace of the old building when a portion of it collapsed. He was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the DCP said, adding no construction work was going on.

Kumar and his family were living in the building as tenants while Lal occupied the ground floor, police said.

“A case is being registered against the owner and further investigation is in progress,” said the DCP.