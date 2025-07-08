Hyderabad Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Shamshabad; Hunt Launched for Unknown Woman

Ranga Reddy District, Shamshabad – A shocking incident of child kidnapping has been reported in Shamshabad Municipality limits, where a 6-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by an unidentified woman. Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused.

Child Taken While Sitting Beside Her Mother

The incident occurred when Lakshmimma Kanthramoni, a local woman, was at a kallu compound (a toddy outlet) in Shamshabad with her two children. While she was drinking toddy, her daughter Keerthana (6) was sitting beside her.

According to reports, an unknown woman entered the compound, befriended Keerthana by speaking kindly to her, and lured her away from the premises.

Mother Files Complaint After Child Goes Missing

Realizing that her daughter had gone missing, Lakshmimma immediately approached the police and filed a complaint, stating that an unknown woman had abducted her child by deceiving her.

Following the complaint, the RGIA (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) Police registered a case and began a detailed investigation.

Police Launch Search Operation for the Suspect

Police have initiated a manhunt to trace the unidentified woman, examining nearby CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses, and coordinating with local units in surrounding areas to gather leads.

Authorities have appealed to the public to report any information related to the child or the suspect and assured that all efforts are being made to rescue the child safely.