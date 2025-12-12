63rd National Roller-Skating Championship 2025, held at Visakhapatnam from 5th to 15th December 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana skaters delivered an impressive performance at the 63rd National Roller-Skating Championship 2025, held in Visakhapatnam from December 5 to 15, bringing home multiple medals across freestyle and skateboarding events.

Among the standout performers was Raddhe Loya, a 14-year-old intermediate student and trainee at AK Homes, who secured a Silver Medal in the Roller Freestyle Park event. This marks her third consecutive national medal, adding to her Gold at the 60th Nationals in Bengaluru (2022) and Silver at the 61st Nationals in Chandigarh (2023). Raddhe trains under Ashwani Kumar Jaiswal, father of international table tennis player Dr. Naina Jaiswal.

Other Telangana skaters also excelled on the national stage:

Mokshit Ram Reddy (Boys) – Gold & Silver Medals in Roller Freestyle Street & Park

– Gold & Silver Medals in Roller Freestyle Street & Park Raddhe Loya (Girls) – Silver Medal in Roller Freestyle Park

– Silver Medal in Roller Freestyle Park Chinthala Sanvi (Girls) – Silver Medal in Skateboarding Park

– Silver Medal in Skateboarding Park Kamenani Shaunik Reddy (Boys) – Silver Medal in Skateboarding Street

The athletes represented the Roller Skating Association of Telangana (RSAT) and trained at the Sports Authority of Telangana, LB Stadium.

SATG Skating Coach Jitender Gupta congratulated the medal winners, praising their dedication, discipline and hard work. He said the skaters had brought “immense pride to Telangana” and wished them continued success in future national and international events.