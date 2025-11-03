69th SGF Telangana State Gymnastics Championship 2025-26 Concludes

Warangal: The 69th SGF Telangana State Gymnastics Championship 2025-26 was successfully held from November 1 to 3 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Warangal.

The championship featured competitions for Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 girls in various rhythmic gymnastics events, showcasing the talents of young gymnasts from across Telangana.

The competition was conducted under the guidance of Allica Joe, NSNIS Gymnastics Coach and International Rhythmic Gymnastics Judge.

Under-17 Girls Results:

Hoop Event: 1st – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 13.40 points; 2nd – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 12.40 points; 3rd – K. Uma Maheshwari (Karimnagar) 5.10 points

Ball Event: 1st – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 13.50 points; 2nd – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 13.10 points; 3rd – K. Uma Maheshwari (Karimnagar) 4.80 points

Clubs Event: 1st – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 12.40 points; 2nd – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 12.30 points; 3rd – D. Harika (Karimnagar) 5.60 points

Ribbon Event: 1st – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 13.60 points; 2nd – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 13.40 points; 3rd – D. Harika (Karimnagar) 5.40 points

All-Round Champion (Under-17 Girls): 1st – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 52.50 points; 2nd – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 51.80 points; 3rd – D. Harika (Karimnagar) 20.30 points

Under-14 Girls Results:

Hoop Event: 1st – Anjana Gunukula (R.R) 13.20 points; 2nd – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 12.60 points; 3rd – G. Deekshita (Khammam) 12.30 points

Ball Event: 1st – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 11.80 points; 2nd – Manya Joyce (R.R) 11.50 points; 3rd – Manogaya (Khammam) 11.20 points

Clubs Event: 1st – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 11.75 points; 2nd – Anjana Gunukula (R.R) 11.00 points; 3rd – B. Sankeerthana (Karimnagar) 10.30 points

Ribbon Event: 1st – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 12.10 points; 2nd – Anjana Gunukula (R.R) 11.75 points; 3rd – J. Thrinayani (Khammam) 11.60 points

All-Round Champion (Under-14 Girls): 1st – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 48.15 points; 2nd – Anjana Gunukula (R.R) 47.00 points; 3rd – B. Sankeerthana (Karimnagar) 30.00 points

Overall Championship Winners:

1st Place – Ranga Reddy

2nd Place – Karimnagar

3rd Place – Khammam

The championship highlighted the exceptional skills and competitive spirit of Telangana’s young gymnasts, with Ranga Reddy emerging as the overall champion, followed closely by Karimnagar and Khammam.