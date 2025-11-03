69th SGF Telangana State Gymnastics Championship 2025-26 Concludes
Warangal: The 69th SGF Telangana State Gymnastics Championship 2025-26 was successfully held from November 1 to 3 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Warangal.
The championship featured competitions for Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 girls in various rhythmic gymnastics events, showcasing the talents of young gymnasts from across Telangana.
The competition was conducted under the guidance of Allica Joe, NSNIS Gymnastics Coach and International Rhythmic Gymnastics Judge.
Under-17 Girls Results:
- Hoop Event: 1st – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 13.40 points; 2nd – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 12.40 points; 3rd – K. Uma Maheshwari (Karimnagar) 5.10 points
- Ball Event: 1st – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 13.50 points; 2nd – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 13.10 points; 3rd – K. Uma Maheshwari (Karimnagar) 4.80 points
- Clubs Event: 1st – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 12.40 points; 2nd – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 12.30 points; 3rd – D. Harika (Karimnagar) 5.60 points
- Ribbon Event: 1st – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 13.60 points; 2nd – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 13.40 points; 3rd – D. Harika (Karimnagar) 5.40 points
- All-Round Champion (Under-17 Girls): 1st – Balasaranitha Balaji (R.R) 52.50 points; 2nd – Sindhura Ambati (R.R) 51.80 points; 3rd – D. Harika (Karimnagar) 20.30 points
Under-14 Girls Results:
- Hoop Event: 1st – Anjana Gunukula (R.R) 13.20 points; 2nd – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 12.60 points; 3rd – G. Deekshita (Khammam) 12.30 points
- Ball Event: 1st – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 11.80 points; 2nd – Manya Joyce (R.R) 11.50 points; 3rd – Manogaya (Khammam) 11.20 points
- Clubs Event: 1st – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 11.75 points; 2nd – Anjana Gunukula (R.R) 11.00 points; 3rd – B. Sankeerthana (Karimnagar) 10.30 points
- Ribbon Event: 1st – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 12.10 points; 2nd – Anjana Gunukula (R.R) 11.75 points; 3rd – J. Thrinayani (Khammam) 11.60 points
- All-Round Champion (Under-14 Girls): 1st – Dantuluri Sahasra (R.R) 48.15 points; 2nd – Anjana Gunukula (R.R) 47.00 points; 3rd – B. Sankeerthana (Karimnagar) 30.00 points
Overall Championship Winners:
- 1st Place – Ranga Reddy
- 2nd Place – Karimnagar
- 3rd Place – Khammam
The championship highlighted the exceptional skills and competitive spirit of Telangana’s young gymnasts, with Ranga Reddy emerging as the overall champion, followed closely by Karimnagar and Khammam.