Crime & Accidents

7 Bishnoi gang shooters arrested by Delhi Police

The arrests come days after the sensational murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12. The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Fouzia Farhana25 October 2024 - 16:22
New Delhi: In a crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested at least seven suspected shooters who were planning to target someone in Rajasthan, officials here said on Friday.

The officials said that the seven arrests were made from Punjab and other states and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from those nabbed.

It is suspected that they were planning to target someone in Rajasthan on the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, who is a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an officer said.

He said the accused are being further interrogated and it will also be probed if they are in many manner linked the attack on Baba Siddique.

Source
PTI
