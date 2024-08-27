7 dead, 6,000 relocated as torrential rain pounds Gujarat

Gujarat: Torrential rain battered several parts of Gujarat, leading to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and causing widespread disruption. Seven people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents as heavy showers continued to lash the state for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Over 6,000 people have been relocated to safer areas as water levels in dams and rivers surged due to the relentless downpour. Authorities are on high alert as the state grapples with extreme weather conditions.

Earlier, State Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey reported that three people have died in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours; the death toll for the day is now seven.

In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened an online meeting with district collectors, police superintendents, and senior officials from all major cities to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts. Due to the adverse weather conditions, the education department declared a holiday for primary schools across the state on Tuesday.

One of the most concerning incidents occurred in the Halvad taluka of Morbi district, where seven people went missing after a tractor-trolley was swept away while crossing a bridge. Despite a 20-hour search operation conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the missing people have not yet been located.

In another incident, a car was carried away by strong water currents near Katwada village in Sabarkantha district. Firefighters rescued the two occupants after residents alerted the authorities. In Chhota Udepur district, a section of a bridge on National Highway 56 was damaged by the heavy flow of water in the Bharaj River, severely affecting vehicular movement.

The heavy rains also affected Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Panchmahal districts. Several underpasses and low-lying areas were flooded, trapping many people.

In the past 24 hours, the state received an average of 94.20 mm of rainfall, with several talukas witnessing a significant downpour.

As a result of the substantial rainfall, several major reservoirs across the state are being carefully managed. The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River currently holds 86.97 per cent of its total water capacity, with an inflow of 338,401 cusecs and an outflow of 385,269 cusecs.

Other dams, including Ukai (80.16 per cent full) and Kadana (87.43 per cent full), are also witnessing significant inflows and discharging water to maintain the safety levels.