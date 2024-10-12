Crime & Accidents

7 dead as car falls into canal

Seven people, including three women, died here on Saturday when their car fell into a canal, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2024 - 13:11
7 dead as car falls into canal
7 dead as car falls into canal

Kaithal (Haryana): Seven people, including three women, died here on Saturday when their car fell into a canal, police said.

They said nine people, including eight members of a family, were in the car. They were headed for the Baba Rajpuri Mela organised on Dussehra.

According to police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal near Mundri village.

While the driver was rescued, seven occupants of the car died.

Police said a child was still missing and efforts were on to trace him.

All occupants were from Deeg village in Kaithal.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2024 - 13:11

Related Articles

Five Men Rapes Two Women at Paper Mill in Andhra

Five Men Rapes Two Women at Paper Mill in Andhra

12 October 2024 - 14:15
Car Plunges into Canal; Young Man Rescues Father and Daughters

Car Plunges into Canal; Young Man Rescues Father and Daughters

12 October 2024 - 14:02
Don't be scared of Digital arrest, threats: Cybercrime Police

Don’t be scared of Digital arrest, threats: Cybercrime Police

10 October 2024 - 20:55
Man rapes daughter for four years in MP's Chhatarpur district

Man rapes daughter for four years in MP’s Chhatarpur district

10 October 2024 - 19:44
Back to top button