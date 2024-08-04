11 killed due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: At least 11 people died in the last 24 hours due to torrential monsoon rains that caused flash floods and roof collapses in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, authorities said.

At least seven deaths were reported from Tank and Karak districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

Three people died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Tank district, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

It added that four people died after they were swept away in Karak district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths and announced compensation for the families hit by the rains.

Gandapur also directed the respective district administrations to provide the best possible assistance and relief to the people affected by the rains.